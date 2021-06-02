Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Roku were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,179 shares of company stock worth $66,353,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $347.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

