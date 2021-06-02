Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.