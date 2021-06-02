Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $352.98 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $249.45 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

