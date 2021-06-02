Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $28.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DCP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $309,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.