Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.