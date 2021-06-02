Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CLH opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $96.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,954. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.