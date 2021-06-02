Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $96.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,954. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

