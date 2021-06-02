Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Insider Philippe Wolgen Sells 102,700 Shares of Stock

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) insider Philippe Wolgen sold 102,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.45 ($21.75), for a total transaction of A$3,127,317.70 ($2,233,798.36).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.35.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.