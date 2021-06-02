Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

