Cloudera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 24,172 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,009% compared to the typical volume of 1,146 put options.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,474. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.