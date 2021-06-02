Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 8.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.42. 510,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,225,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

