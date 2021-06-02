CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CMS Energy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,781,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 101.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 163.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 75,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,161. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

