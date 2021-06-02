Coastline Trust Co Sells 105 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

