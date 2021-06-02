Coastline Trust Co Sells 650 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

