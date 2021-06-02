Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CCHGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.29. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

