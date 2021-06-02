Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.