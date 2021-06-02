Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox Sells 5,858 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
