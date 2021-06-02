Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

