Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 811 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 281,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AudioCodes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 107,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

