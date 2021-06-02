Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 2.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.