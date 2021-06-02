Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $341.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.63.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.