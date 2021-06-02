Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,266 Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $107,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

