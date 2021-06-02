Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,861 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

