Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of RADA opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $572.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

