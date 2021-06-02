Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $908,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,568,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

HFC stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.