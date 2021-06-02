Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 139,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,062 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $7.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 71.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 392,563 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

