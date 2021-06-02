Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,197 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 858,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,413,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 604,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $4,374,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,062. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

