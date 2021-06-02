Comparing Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50 American Electric Power 1 1 8 0 2.70

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.86%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $95.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.81 $199.71 million $1.81 23.66 American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.85 $2.20 billion $4.44 19.17

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 9.06% 9.63% 1.50% American Electric Power 14.72% 10.93% 2.83%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

