COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $65.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $34.18. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

