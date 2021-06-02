Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Up 6%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) shares shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

