Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.95. Conduent has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.