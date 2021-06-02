Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,191. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

