Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded up $13.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,651. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

