Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.06

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 10380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 over the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

