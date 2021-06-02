Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 784,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,959,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

