Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $43.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

