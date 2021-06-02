CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Up 35.3% in May

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 223,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 121,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CORR traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

