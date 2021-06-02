Cormark Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.06.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:RY opened at C$125.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$89.11 and a 52 week high of C$126.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.98.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.