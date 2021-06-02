Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $42.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 313,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,743. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

