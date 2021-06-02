Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $41.19

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.19, but opened at $42.30. Cortexyme shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,427,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

