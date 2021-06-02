Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Head to Head Review

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of Whole Earth Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whole Earth Brands and Cosan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whole Earth Brands 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cosan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.08%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Cosan.

Profitability

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whole Earth Brands -8.23% -2.84% -1.33% Cosan 8.50% 11.14% 2.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Cosan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whole Earth Brands $275.50 million 1.84 -$42.57 million N/A N/A Cosan $5.01 billion 0.91 $333.56 million N/A N/A

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Summary

Cosan beats Whole Earth Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products. The Branded CPG segment sells products under the Whole Earth, Pure Via, Swerve, Canderel, and Equal brands. This segment offers various sweetener formulations under each brand to address local consumer preferences and price points. The Flavors & Ingredients segment provides flavoring enhancement, flavor/aftertaste masking, moisturizing, product mouth feel modification, and skin soothing characteristics. This segment also offers licorice-derived products for use in confectionary, food, beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, personal care, and tobacco products applications. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment also engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand. This segment also engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. The company's Gas and Energy segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration sectors; and engages in purchase and sale of electricity to other traders. Its Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

