Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $378.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

