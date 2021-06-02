Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.26. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.