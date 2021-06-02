Credit Suisse Group Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $301.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $205.14 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $206.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.