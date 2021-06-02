Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.72

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 136412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

