Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $575.34

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.34 ($7.52) and traded as low as GBX 439.60 ($5.74). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 458.20 ($5.99), with a volume of 516,377 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,291.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

