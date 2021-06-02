Critical Analysis: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Medallia has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medallia and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 1 12 0 2.92 Zoom Video Communications 3 12 15 0 2.40

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $414.52, indicating a potential upside of 27.14%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallia and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $477.22 million 9.33 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -37.30 Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 36.12 $672.32 million $2.36 138.15

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -31.15% -22.97% -10.38% Zoom Video Communications 25.34% 37.79% 21.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Medallia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Video Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices; and Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology with subscription options for phone and meeting room hardware. The company offers Zoom for Developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps; OnZoom, a platform for users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Apps to access from Zoom Meetings and the Zoom Desktop client to facilitate collaboration and engagement during meetings. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

