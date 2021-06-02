Critical Contrast: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) versus Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Agile Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $548.97 million 5.04 -$386.65 million $3.70 19.54 Agile Therapeutics $750,000.00 187.12 -$51.85 million ($0.61) -2.61

Agile Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. Agile Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries -70.43% 8.07% 5.81% Agile Therapeutics N/A -105.66% -75.19%

Volatility & Risk

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 355.97%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Taro Pharmaceutical Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprises allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug store chains, food chains, mass merchandisers, grocery chains, and other direct purchasers and customers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Haifa Bay, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Exclusive Group Ltd.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

