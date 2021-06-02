Critical Review: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 186.94%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -64.84% -53.49% Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Midatech Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.99 million ($1.47) -1.86 Midatech Pharma $440,000.00 54.74 -$28.49 million N/A N/A

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Midatech Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Midatech Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody to block neutrophil function and migration, and myeloid derived suppressor cells; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals for the development its pipeline of targeted investigational medicines. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications. It also offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

