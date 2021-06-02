Critical Review: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PC Connection and The Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Honest 0 1 7 0 2.88

PC Connection presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than PC Connection.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PC Connection and The Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.49 $55.76 million $2.15 22.72 The Honest $300.52 million 5.07 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Summary

PC Connection beats The Honest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

