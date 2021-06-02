Cross Country Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,041% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

CCRN traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 462,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,341. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

